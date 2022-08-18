Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

TD stock opened at C$88.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

