Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $413.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $28.45.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Traeger by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
