Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

