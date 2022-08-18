TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TUI has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TUI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.22% 6.66% 4.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 3 4 0 0 1.57 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TUI and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $5.66 billion 0.55 -$2.95 billion N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 1.13 $141.41 million $5.60 18.18

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TUI.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats TUI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

(Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircraft; and 15 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.