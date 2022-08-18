UBS Group Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$64.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.23. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Hebert sold 14,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.25, for a total value of C$1,044,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,074. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,545 shares of company stock worth $288,528 and have sold 43,317 shares worth $3,183,441.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.