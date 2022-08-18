UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

