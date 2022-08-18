UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
UiPath Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UiPath by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in UiPath by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,352 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
