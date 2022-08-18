UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UiPath Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UiPath by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in UiPath by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,352 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

