Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $19.20-$20.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $19.20-20.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

