Unity Biotechnology, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

UBX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.