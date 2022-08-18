Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 61951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 122.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

