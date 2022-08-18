Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 3.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $139.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $117.74 and last traded at $116.92. Approximately 46,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,079,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 732,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after buying an additional 77,341 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 283,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

