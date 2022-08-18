Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.