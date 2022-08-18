VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,918,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $157.76 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $220.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

