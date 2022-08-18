Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

