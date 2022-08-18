Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $8,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.54, a PEG ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

