Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $735,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,680,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

NYSE:HHC opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

