Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.