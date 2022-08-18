Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,812 ($21.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,795.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

