Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

