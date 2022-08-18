Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Vitru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vitru stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $412.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

