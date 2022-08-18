VMware (VMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

Insider Activity at VMware

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $419,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

