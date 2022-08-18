Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

