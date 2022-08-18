Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises
In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79.
Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
Further Reading
