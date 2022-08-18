Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,749 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

