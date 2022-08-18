Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 5.9 %

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$8.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.79.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.