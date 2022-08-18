Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

