William Blair Weighs in on Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.