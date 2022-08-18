Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,237,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

