Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Matson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Matson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 38.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

