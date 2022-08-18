Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.85. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.