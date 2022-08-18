Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

