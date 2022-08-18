Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP James R. Empfield Sells 57,743 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

XENE stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.