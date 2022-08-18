Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP James R. Empfield Sells 57,743 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %
XENE stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
