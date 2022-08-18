XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Head to Head Analysis

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 59.30 $23.40 million ($0.20) -9.15 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 280.24%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOS beats QF Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

