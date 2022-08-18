Zacks Small Cap Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

ACHV opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 405,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

