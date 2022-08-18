Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Zepp Health has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.42 million for the quarter.
Zepp Health Stock Down 1.4 %
ZEPP opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
