Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Zepp Health has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.42 million for the quarter.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Stock Down 1.4 %

ZEPP opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zepp Health by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Zepp Health

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.