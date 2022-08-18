Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $12.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,350.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,786.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
