Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,742,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,376,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 591.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 521,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $550,364. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.