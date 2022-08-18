zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $383.00 and last traded at $383.00. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.31 and its 200-day moving average is $465.08.

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

