10,091 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

