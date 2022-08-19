15,605 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $11,583,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $5,933,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $4,156,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

