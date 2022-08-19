17,010 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.