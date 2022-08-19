184,681 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

PL stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

