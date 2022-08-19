32,198 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $971.30 million, a PE ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

