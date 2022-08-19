49,090 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

