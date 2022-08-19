56,794 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repay by 35.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 159,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $958,000.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

