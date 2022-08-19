58,946 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $23,164,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,743,000 after buying an additional 497,579 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 298,164 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

