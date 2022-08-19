Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

