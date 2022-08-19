Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Trading Up 0.6 %

ITT stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

