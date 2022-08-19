Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,346 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8,533.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

