Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

