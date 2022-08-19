Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.24 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

